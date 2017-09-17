No one is more thankful for a Donald Trump presidency than Saturday Night Live after its slew of Primetime Emmy wins.

The sketch show now has a total of 66 Emmy trophies after this year's six trophies. Kate McKinnon broke the show's major acting category curse last year, but a tumultuous year of political sketches thanks to the never-ending parade of Trump scandals put SNL front and center at this year's award show. On Sunday night, the series took home prizes for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, Directing for a Variety Series and Outstanding Variety Series.

Kate McKinnon is not only the first principal performer on the sketch show to win an Emmy for her performance, but she's also now the first one to do it twice. McKinnon had a stellar year playing both Hillary Clinton and Kellyanne Conway. Yes, this is a reminder that neither Tina Fey nor Amy Poehler were able to score Emmys gold for their memorable turns as Sarah Palin and Hillary Clinton when they were on the show (though they did get guest performer trophies last year for reprising the roles in one episode).

Alec Baldwin also added to the SNL tally, taking home the prize for his recurring role as the man himself -- Donald Trump. Baldwin won back-to-back Emmys in 2008 and 2009 for his turn as Jack on Tina Fey's 30 Rock, but this is the first time an actor from Saturday Night Live has won in a major acting category.

SNL's Don Roy King took home a whopping seventh win in the Directing for a Variety Series category. He has another four nominations on top of that.

The most important win for SNL was for Outstanding Variety Series, though. It's the first time the show has made it to the podium for a series win since 1993, and only its third trip in a 40-year history. If anyone was doubting the relevancy of the historic sketch show, this new trophy puts doubts to rest about SNL's staying power in a constantly evolving TV landscape.

Saturday Night Live returns for Season 43 on Saturday, Sept. 30 at 11:30/10:30c with host Ryan Gosling and musical performer Jay Z.