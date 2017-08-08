Randall Park is currently best known for playing aspiring restauranteur and Huang dad Louis on ABC's Fresh Off the Boat, but many people first met him from his role in 2014's The Interview, in which he played North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un.

Jong-un has taken power of the country and is as eccentric as his dad, Kim Jong-il ever was. He's a figure ripe for lampooning, and the current king of political satire is Saturday Night Live. So would Park consider keeping it in the family and playing Jong-un should Saturday Night Live ever come calling for him?

"I'd definitely do it, yeah!" Park told TV Guide at the Television Critics Association summer press tour, where he was on hand to promote Fresh Off the Boat. "For sure, that would be so cool."

Jong-il was played on Saturday Night Live previously by Horatio Sanz, and Jong-un was played by Bobby Moynihan. But both of those actors are off the show now, so let's start the campaign to get the hilarious Park to play Jong-un, who will no doubt be in the news as he and Trump continue their war of words. And Park knows this.

"Right now is especially an exciting time for SNL with the way things are in the world," he said. "How they're examining it, and to be a part of it, for sure, no question."

Lorne Michaels, get Park on the phone NOW.

Fresh Off the Boat returns Tuesday, Oct. 3 at 8:30/7:30c on ABC.