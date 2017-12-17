Reality show villainess-turned-America's Felicia Omarosa Manigault Newman got lampooned by Saturday Night Live this weekend, ending a tough week for the former White House aide that included reportedly getting fired and possibly dragged off the premises. While she denies those claims, one thing is sure: she definitely got dissed by human hug Robin Roberts.

Never one to let an embarrassing moment for the Trump administration go to waste, SNL took shots at the three-time Apprentice loser. In the cold open, it's Christmas time at Pennsylvania Avenue, of course, so SNL found the staff and coterie trimming the tree... and trying to avoid more disasters. Kellyanne Conway (Kate McKinnon) showed up with an ornament featuring "disgraced F.B.I. director James Comey," and when Baldwin's Trump asked what she wanted for Christmas, Kellyanne proclaimed, "I want out." Later in the bit, Leslie Jones as Omarosa appeared at a window, banging and begging to be let back in. "I see you in there Donald! Nobody kicks Omarosa out the White House!"

Apparently too good a situation to let go unexploited some more, SNL brought Omarosa back again in the Weekend Update. "I left that job by choice," Jones asserted. "I deactivated my ID card. I escorted myself off the premises. And then I threw myself into the bushes."

Oh, now that you put it that, the story totally makes sense! Thanks SNL for clearing the whole confusion up.