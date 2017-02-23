Saturday Night Live doesn't return with new episodes until Mar. 4, and people are NOT happy about it. But at least when it does return, it will do so with a pair of TVGuide.com-approved hosts.

The Mar. 4 episode will be hosted by Oscar winner Octavia Spencer, who's up for another golden man statue for Hidden Figures. With the Oscars airing Sunday, Feb. 26, Spencer may be able to call herself a two-time Oscar winner by the time she makes her debut as Saturday Night Live host. Folky bearded guy Father John Misty still also make his SNL debut as music guest that night.

A week later, Scarlett Johansson will host the sketch comedy show for a fifth time. She'll be there to promote her upcoming film Ghost in the Shell, which hits theaters Mar. 31. She'll be accompanied by musical artist Randy Marsh Lorde, who will be performing solo.

Saturday Night Live is currently seeing a ratings renaissance, thanks in large part to its lambasting of the Donald Trump presidency. The most recent episode (Feb. 11, hosted by Trump stand-in Alec Baldwin) had the highest ratings Saturday Night Live received in over eight years when Live+7 numbers were figured in, and even beat that same week's Big Bang Theory in ratings among the 18-49 demographic, according to NBC.

Saturday Night Live returns Mar. 4.