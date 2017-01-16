Now Playing Saturday Night Live Alums Jason Sudeikis and Tim Robinson Reveal a Skit That Never Made It to Air

Long before Tim Robinson and Jason Sudekis teamed up with Veep star Sam Richardson to create their comedy Detroiters Robinson and Sudekis were on another, little-known comedy show calledSaturday Night Live. As you might have guessed, they spent a lot of time thinking up ideas for sketches -- some of which never made it to the air.

TVGuide.com caught up with the SNL alums at the Television Critics Association winter previews, where they gave us the dirt on one of those lost sketches: a bit about old-timey sailors who somehow get their hands on modern-day porn. The sketch sounds like it would've been a hoot -- that is, if the actors could've made it through the script without falling to pieces, as they do here.

Detroiters, by the way, is about some advertising guys who hope to make an impact in the Motor City. It premieres Feb. 7 on Comedy Central.

