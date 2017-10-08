Although the scheduled musical guest for this week's new episode of Saturday Night Live was Sam Smith, country crooner Jason Aldean surprised the crowd to share an important message during the cold open.

Aldean, whose concert in Las Vegas, Nevada was the site of last Sunday evening's mass shooting which claimed the lives of 59 people and injured approximately 500 others, took to the mic to deliver some words of unity for those affected by the tragedy.

"This week we witnessed one of the worst tragedies in American history," Aldean said. "Like everyone, I'm struggling to understand what happened that night and how to pick up the pieces and start to heal. So many people are hurting. There are children, parents, brothers, sisters, friends, they're all part of our family. So, I want to say to them, we hurt for you. And we hurt with you. And you can be sure that we're going to walk through these tough times together, every step of the way. Because when America is as its best, our bond and our spirit, it's unbreakable."

Aldean then went on to perform Tom Petty's iconic number "Won't Back Down," as a point of tribute to the legendary musician, who passed away on Monday evening after experiencing cardiac arrest.

Saturday Night Live airs live coast to coast Saturdays on NBC at 11:30 ET/8:30 PT.