Although Saturday Night Live's latest season was peppered with unflattering sketches about Donald Trump, the then-candidate was able to trim out what he didn't like during the November 2015 episode he hosted.

Former SNL star Jon Rudnitsky told People (via Entertainment Weekly) that Trump pulled the, well, trump card when it came to certain skits.

"He had trouble with the sketches, and if a sketch wasn't complimentary about him -- mainly physically -- he wasn't into it. He'd go, 'It's cute, but no -- next,'" the actor explained.

Rudintsky went on to describe what Trump did and did not like, saying, "He was just onto the next if it wasn't about how great he was. I'm totally serious. I mean, there were some really funny sketches that he just didn't get. His sense of humor is definitely skewed."

One sketch that was among those nixed by Trump was revealed in June by show writer Bryan Tucker, who told The Huffington Post, "We did do a dress-rehearsal sketch where he was the Giving Tree, and the Giving Tree was giving fruit to a boy. And eventually the Giving Tree got completely chopped down and was a stump, and Trump was a neighboring tree saying, 'You're a sucker, you're getting played, you should not be giving things to these people.' And Trump had to stand in a tree with his face looking out of the hole of this tree, and he did not like that. I don't think he enjoyed looking like a tree. He was not into it and it showed, and it did not get a lot of laughs."

Trump has appeared on SNL twice -- first in 2004 and then in 2015, when he was an official candidate for the presidency. During the latter appearance, Rudinsky revealed, Trump insisted he would be improvising during portions of his monologue, which was not something the stars were used to.

"On set, he would be like, 'I'm going to riff -- I'm just going to riff here.' By the way, nobody riffs on SNL. Not Will Ferrell, not anybody in the history of SNL has ever riffed. There are cue cards there for a reason, it's live. And he went off on the show, and you can kind of tell when he's trying to do a thing. You're like, 'Eh, you're not a comedian.'"

Judging by his tweets on the subject, Trump's not too thrilled with some of the impersonations that have taken place since his episode's airing.