Sarah Paulson and Ryan Murphy are at it again, delivering a double dose of creepy. On top of the madness that is American Horror Story: Cult and the upcoming Katrina: American Crime Story, this dynamic duo is now tied to a Netflix prequel series to One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, Deadline reports.

The series will center on Nurse Ratched herself, played by Paulson. The story will begin in 1947, and Paulson will play a younger version of Ratched as she evolves from fledgling nurse to full-blown villain. Netflix has reportedly ordered two seasons, for a total of 18 episodes. The bidding war for the series was apparently quite the competitive game between Netflix, Hulu and Apple, but only time will tell if Murphy and Paulson went with the right streaming service for the project.

Murphy will, of course, direct the opening episode, and the film's original producer, Michael Douglas, will executive produce with him.