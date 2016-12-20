Next Up The Walking Dead: Is Carl Going to Die?

Sarah Paulson was everywhere this year.

On American Horror Story: Hotel, she starred as the ghostly drug addict Hypodermic Sally and reprised her role as psychic Billie Dean Howard. On The People v. O.J. Simpson, she gave an Emmy-winning performance as prosecutor Marcia Clark. And on American Horror Story: Roanoke, she took on three different roles: British actress Audrey Tindall, the reenactment version of Shelby Miller and the fan-favorite Asylum character, investigative reporter Lana Winters.

Each of Paulson's six -- six! -- characters this year was completely different from the other. But what would it look like if they could all sit down and have a conversation together? And what would they even talk about?

In honor of the reigning queen of 2016, we mashed up every Sarah Paulson character of the year to create one epic, Paulson-filled conversation that touches upon everything from her biggest pet peeves (Diane Sawyer) to her even bigger pet peeves (Barbara Walters).