This Friday, March 10 marks the 20 year anniversary of the premiere of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, "Welcome to the Hellmouth." And while executive producers Joss Whedon and Gail Berman, stars David Boreanaz and Anthony Stewart Head, and countless fans have weighed in with retrospective interviews and essays, Buffy herself, Sarah Michelle Gellar, chose to keep things simple.

On Friday afternoon, Gellar posted a heartfelt tribute to the show, its fans, and several of her cast mates on her Instagram page. Its sweet, its simple ... and it's a firm reminder of why there's only one Gellar in each generation.

Joss Whedon on a Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot: "I don't rule it out"

"20 years ago today, I had the greatest privilege to bring Buffy to your TV screens for the first time," she began. "It was a long and challenging road to get there. First the movie, then a passed over pilot presentation, and eventually a mid season time slot on a little known network. That first season, we liked to think of ourselves as the little show that could. While we knew the potential, I don't think any of us saw the lasting impact our show would have."

Gellar then wrote that as an actor, you always wish for that "one role where you can leave your mark and forever be remembered," and that with Buffy Summers, she got "so much more."

"She's a feminist challenge to gender hierarchy," Gellar explained. "Buffy may have been the Chosen One, but I was the lucky one."

Then she moved on to thanking her cast and crew and ... well, there certainly isn't a dry eye in this house.

"Thank you to Gail Berman for always believing there was a show in that movie. Thank you to Joss Whedon, for trusting me to give life to one of the greatest female characters ever created. Thank you to David, for always being my Angel. Thank you to James [Marsters] for understanding that while Buffy and Spike may have been love/hate, I have nothing but love for you.

"Alyson [Hannigan], as any woman knows, you are nothing without the love and support of great female friends, so thank you for being that. Michelle [Trachtenberg], you will always hold a key to my heart. Thank you to all the incredible actors for seven seasons of amazing performances."

Gellar concluded by thanking the crew and the fans, whose "unwavering support has kept this show going long past our seven years."

"You are everything," Gellar wrote. "And always remember...'if the apocalypse comes, beep me.'"