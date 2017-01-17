Netflix released the trailer for its upcoming black comedy Santa Clarita Diet on Tuesday, and it looks like it's going to be a hilariously disgusting good time.

The series, which drops Friday, Feb. 3, follows husband-and-wife realtors (Timothy Olyphant and Drew Barrymore) in the sleepy L.A. suburb of Santa Clarita as they, well, become murderous cannibals. That secret's out. The promotional campaign for the show has been pretty brilliant overall, going from "Drew Barrymore is doing a TV show" to "this is a gruesome, insane horror-comedy about cannibalism" in a charmingly well-paced way.

The trailer, which is scored by Cake's wonderful cover of Gloria Gaynor's disco classic "I Will Survive," is less about how Barrymore's Sheila Hammond turns into a hyperproductive, possibly undead creature than it is about how Olyphant's Joel supports her transformation: by becoming a serial killer to help feed her. Comedy heavyweights Patton Oswalt, Nathan Fillion and Thomas Lennon also make appearances.

Santa Clarita Diet was created by Victor Fresco, who also created the clever sci-fi sitcom Better Off Ted. Looks to me like it's going to have a similarly satiric tone to that series' treatment of the banal evil of corporate life.

Santa Clarita Diet premieres Friday, Feb. 3 on Netflix.