Sandra Oh is returning to TV.

Two years after leaving Grey's Anatomy, the former Dr. Cristina Yang has signed on to star in BBC America's Killing Eve, a spy thriller written by Fleabag's Phoebe Waller-Bridge, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Oh will play Eve, a bored, desk-bound MI5 operative who dreams of being a spy. But when she identifies a glamorous, psychopathic international gadabout named Villanelle (still uncast) as an assassin and Villanelle finds out, she gets set off on an adventure of her own.

The eight-episode first season is scheduled to premiere in 2018. Waller-Bridge, who's best known for writing and starring in Amazon's black comedy Fleabag, will serve as the showrunner. The show is based on a series of novellas by Luke Jennings.

"I am quivering with excitement about working with Sandra! I have been a huge fan of hers forever and am pinching myself that she is playing our Eve. She is going to be so badass in this role," Waller-Bridge said in a statement.