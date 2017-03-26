Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Here come the brides, all dressed in white!

Orange is the New Black star Samira Wiley has said "I do" to one of the show's writers Lauren Morelli, and both brides opted not to pay tribute to the title of series that brought them together -- at least where the dress colors were concerned.

Per Martha Stewart Weddings, Wiley and Morelli each wore custom white Christian Siriano outfits, with Wiley's being more of a traditional sweetheart-style off the shoulder gown, while Morelli wore a sleek pantsuit with an embellished cape.

#aboutlastnight A post shared by Samira Wiley (@whododatlikedat) on Mar 26, 2017 at 7:21am PDT

The two celebrated their union with a confetti-themed party that paid homage to their shared love of Funfetti cakes. Wiley's parents reportedly officiated the ceremony, while the newlyweds nixed the traditional wedding entry music for numbers like Montell Jordan's "This Is How We Do It" and Justin Bieber's "Baby."

Wiley, who starred as Poussey Washington in OITNB's first four seasons, met Morelli while working on the Netflix drama. While writing for Orange, Morelli realized that she was gay and parted ways with her husband before striking up a relationship with the actress. The couple became engaged in October 2016. Wiley shared the moment of their engagement with a teary-eyed Instagram picture of her ring, captioned simply, "Yes."

Yes. A post shared by Samira Wiley (@whododatlikedat) on Oct 4, 2016 at 9:08am PDT

After Orange is the New Black, Wiley has since gone onto appear in FXX's You're the Worstand star in Hulu's upcoming adaptation of The Handmaid's Tale. She also appeared in a short film written and directed by Morelli titled Hum.

Upon sharing their spectacular wedding portrait together, Morelli wrote that Wiley is now her "Wifey for Lifey." Now, that's a life sentence even Poussey would be on board with.