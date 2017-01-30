For those who dread the idea of watching President Trump mingle with "the opposition party" (journalists), at the annual White House correspondents' dinner, Samantha Bee is planning an alternative option. The Full Frontal host and her colleagues are planning their own gala, called the Not the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

The event will be held in Washington on April 29, the same night as the Correspondents' Dinner, Bee announced in the New York Times.

"We were talking out loud about whether we thought the White House Correspondents' Dinner would change during a Trump presidency, or if it would even exist," Bee said. "And then we thought, Why don't we just do one, just to do it in the way that we would want it done if we were hosting it?"

But Bee's intent behind creating her own event isn't to comment on the Correspondents' Dinner. It's merely to create a space where she and other comedians will have the freedom to say whatever jokes they want, free from fear of being called "over-rated" or "fake news."

"We're not trying to supersede it," Bee explained. "We just want to be there in case something happens -- or doesn't happen -- and ensure that we get to properly roast the president."

Details of who will perform and how the event will be broadcast are still being decided, but Bee does know that any proceeds from the Not the White House Correspondents' Dinner will be donated to the Committee to Protect Journalists.

The White House Correspondents' Dinner also has yet to announce its talent for the evening, which will likely be a challenge, given how difficult it was for Trump to find entertainers to perform at his inauguration.

"I honestly can't imagine what they're thinking, but I really wish them well," Bee said of the Correspondents' Association. "I think that's going to be very challenging. Does 3 Doors Down do comedy? I don't know, maybe they do."

