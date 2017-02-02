Samantha Bee eviscerated Donald Trump over his cabinet picks in a new Full Frontal segment Wednesday.

When discussing Trump's decision to fire acting Attorney General Sally Yates after she "betrayed" the Department of Justice, Bee pointed out how Trump values loyalty over any and all experience. To hammer in her point, Bee compared Trump to Gilmore Girls' Paris Geller (Liza Weil), a fan-favorite character who can occasionally veer into dictator-like territory.

"Remember on Gilmore Girls when Paris Geller staffed the school newspaper with her most loyal friends with no regard for talent level?" Bee asked. "It's like that, but with the leader of the free world and nukes."

"More than experience, knowledge or the ability to do a credible paso doble, the one quality that has mattered for Trump's hires is how quickly they can say 'yes' to him," Bee said, before listing all the ways Trump's cabinet picks have appeased him. (Spoiler alert: It involves a lot of money.) "If you disagree with the tenets of Trumpism, there is no place for you in the federal government."