As if you needed another ominous bit of a apocalyptic drama to concern yourselves with this year, Earth-shattering asteroids are back in the entertainment sphere again.

CBS' first teaser for Salvation is here, and the first-look trailer for the new summer series follows an MIT student named Liam Cole (Charlie Rowe) and a tech billionaire named Darius Tanz (Santiago Cabrera), who discover that an asteroid is six months away from colliding with Earth. They turn their info over to the Pentagon in hopes of launching a salvation -- hence the title! -- project that might steer the deadly rock away and save the planet.

If the plot sounds familiar, well, there was a spate of asteroid movies in the late '90s -- chief among them, Armageddon and Deep Impact -- but this series will offer a twist. A character named Jillian (Jacqueline Byers) will be tapped to lead up a think tank for how to save the planet from such a disaster, not knowing that what they're working on is a real solution to a very real problem.

Salvation will debut on CBS on Wednesday, July 12th.