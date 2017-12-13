Next Up 5 Things to Watch Today – July 11, 2017

With awards season already in full swing, it's almost time for that honored tradition where actors recognize their peers in a star-studded ceremony.

The Screen Actors Guild announced the nominees for the 24th annual event on Wednesday morning at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood. X-Men Apocalypse's Olivia Munn and Claws star Niecy Nash were on hand to announce the actors and actress who will be honored during the Sunday, Jan. 21 ceremony.

On the TV side, Big Little Lies led the charge with a total of four nominations, including three for Best Actress in a TV Movie or Limited Series. GLOW cleaned up in the comedy categories with nods for Best Comedy Actress, Best Comedy Actor and Best Comedy Ensemble.

Over in film, Timothée Chalamet and Margot Robbie earned recognition for their standout roles in Call Me By Your Name and I, Tonya, respectively. Meanwhile, James Franco received a nod for his outstanding work in the comedy The Disaster Artist. However, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri scored the most film nods with a total of four, including Best Actress and Best Ensemble.

See the full list of nominees below.

TV

Drama Actor

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This is Us

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Drama Actress

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Laura Linney, Ozark

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Robin Wright, Hosue of Cards

Claire Foy, The Crown

Drama Ensemble

The Crown

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid's Tale

Stranger Things

This is Us

Comedy Actor

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Aziz Ansari, Master of None

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Sean Hayes, Will & Grace

Marc Maron, GLOW

Comedy Actress

Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black

Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

Alison Brie, GLOW

Comedy Ensemble

Black-ish

GLOW

Orange Is the New Black

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Veep

TV Movie/Limited Series Actor

Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies

Jeff Daniels, Godless

Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock: The Lying Detective

Geoffrey Rush, Genius

Alexander Skarsgård, Big Little Lies

TV Movie/Limited Series Actress

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan

Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

FILM



Lead Actor

Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name

James Franco, The Disaster Artist

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Lead Actress

Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Supporting Actor

Steve Carrell, Battle of the Sexes

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Supporting Actress

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Hong Chau, Downsizing

Holly Hunter, The Big Sick

Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Ensemble

The Big Sick

Get Out

Lady Bird

Mudbound

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

The 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, which will be hosted by Kristen Bell, airs Sunday, Jan. 21 at 8/7c on TNT and TBS.