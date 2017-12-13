With awards season already in full swing, it's almost time for that honored tradition where actors recognize their peers in a star-studded ceremony.
The Screen Actors Guild announced the nominees for the 24th annual event on Wednesday morning at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood. X-Men Apocalypse's Olivia Munn and Claws star Niecy Nash were on hand to announce the actors and actress who will be honored during the Sunday, Jan. 21 ceremony.
On the TV side, Big Little Lies led the charge with a total of four nominations, including three for Best Actress in a TV Movie or Limited Series. GLOW cleaned up in the comedy categories with nods for Best Comedy Actress, Best Comedy Actor and Best Comedy Ensemble.
Over in film, Timothée Chalamet and Margot Robbie earned recognition for their standout roles in Call Me By Your Name and I, Tonya, respectively. Meanwhile, James Franco received a nod for his outstanding work in the comedy The Disaster Artist. However, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri scored the most film nods with a total of four, including Best Actress and Best Ensemble.
See the full list of nominees below.
TV
Drama Actor
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This is Us
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Drama Actress
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Laura Linney, Ozark
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Robin Wright, Hosue of Cards
Claire Foy, The Crown
Drama Ensemble
The Crown
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid's Tale
Stranger Things
This is Us
Comedy Actor
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Aziz Ansari, Master of None
Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Sean Hayes, Will & Grace
Marc Maron, GLOW
Comedy Actress
Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black
Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie
Alison Brie, GLOW
Comedy Ensemble
Black-ish
GLOW
Orange Is the New Black
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Veep
TV Movie/Limited Series Actor
Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies
Jeff Daniels, Godless
Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock: The Lying Detective
Geoffrey Rush, Genius
Alexander Skarsgård, Big Little Lies
TV Movie/Limited Series Actress
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan
Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
FILM
Lead Actor
Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name
James Franco, The Disaster Artist
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Lead Actress
Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Supporting Actor
Steve Carrell, Battle of the Sexes
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Supporting Actress
Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
Hong Chau, Downsizing
Holly Hunter, The Big Sick
Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Ensemble
The Big Sick
Get Out
Lady Bird
Mudbound
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
The 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, which will be hosted by Kristen Bell, airs Sunday, Jan. 21 at 8/7c on TNT and TBS.