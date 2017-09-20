Now Playing Riverdale Season 2: Cast Reveals Everything You Need To Know

Sabrina the Teenage Witch might be returning to TV, but like Riverdale what did for Archie Comics, she'll be darker than you remember.

The CW is developing a Sabrina series called The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, TV Guide has learned. The one-hour horror drama is being eyed for a 2018-19 debut. It will be written and executive produced by Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and be a companion series to Aguirre-Sacasa's hit teenage murder mystery. It's based on a comic series of the same name written by Aguirre-Sacasa.

"The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina reimagines the origin and adventures of Sabrina the Teenage Witch as a dark coming-of-age story that traffics in horror, the occult and, of course, witchcraft," the network says. "Tonally in the vein of Rosemary's Baby and The Exorcist, this adaptation finds Sabrina wrestling to reconcile her dual nature -- half-witch, half-mortal -- while standing against the evil forces that threaten her, her family and the daylight world humans inhabit."

So this isn't a reboot of Melissa Joan Hart's TGIF comedy Sabrina from the '90s, obviously.

The series would also be executive produced by Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Jon Goldwater and Lee Toland Krieger, who is slated to direct.

This isn't exactly a surprising development, as Aguirre-Sacasa has been teasing a Sabrina appearance on Riverdale since before the show premiered. We even thought Sabrina was going to appear in the Season 1 finale, but were sorely disappointed. But this definitely makes the possibility of Sabrina adding a "supernatural" element to Season 2 seem even more likely.

Here's some art from the comics to give you a sense of the tone the series will be going for:

Riverdale Season 2 premieres Wednesday, Oct. 11 at 8/7c on The CW.

