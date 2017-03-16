As has become its custom, FX has ordered another series from Ryan Murphy, reports Deadline.

The prolific producer behind the network's popular anthology series American Horror Story, American Crime Story and the just-debuted Feud is serving up more drama with Pose, a new series set in 1986 that examines several areas of New York City society, including the rise of the luxury Trump-era universe, the ball culture world and the literary scene.

The series, which begins production in October, will be written by Murphy, Brad Falchuk (Glee) and Stephen Canals. As he does with all of his series, Murphy is set to direct the first episode.

Murphy has become a reliable creator and producer for FX since his first series for the network, Nip/Tuck, debuted in 2003. The second and third installments American Crime Story, which will tackle Hurricane Katrina and the Versace murder, are currently in production. The first season about the O.J. Simpson murder trial was a critically acclaimed success.

Meanwhile, American Horror Story is set to enter its seventh season and has been renewed through Season 9. It was also recently announced that the second season of the anthology series Feud would focus on Prince Charles and Princess Diana.