After a six-month nationwide search helmed by casting director Alexa Fogel (Atlanta), Ryan Murphy and his collaborators are making television history by assembling the largest cast of transgender actors in series regular roles ever for a scripted series.

The new series, Pose, is set in the 1980s and will take a look at the juxtaposition of several segments of life and society in New York: the rise of the luxury Trump-era universe, the downtown social and literary scene and the ball culture world.

MJ Rodriguez, Indya Moore, Dominique Jackson, Hailie Sahar, and Angelica Ross are the five transgender actors cast for major roles, and their previous credits range from Luke Cage to Transparent to Claws. It truly sounds like an all-star team.

Co-creator Steven Canals has been writing scripts for the series with Our Lady J (Transparent) as well as with transgender rights activist and New York Times best-selling author Janet Mock. Trans activist director Silas Howard will serve as co-executive producer for the series. In conjunction with Ryan Murphy's Half Initiative, the series will be bringing on emerging transgender directors to be mentored through his Directing Mentorship Program.

"We are thrilled that Pose pushes the narrative forward by centering on the unique and under-told experiences of trans women and gay people of color," says Canals. "Ryan has assembled a strong team of storytellers and innovators to collaborate on telling this important narrative. As a Bronx-bred queer writer of color, I'm honored to aid in ushering this groundbreaking show into homes."