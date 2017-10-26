Ryan Murphy pretty much has his pick of Hollywood actors for all his projects at this point, which is only made more obvious by the heavy hitters he's recruited for his new series, Pose.

Evan Peters, Kate Mara, James Van Der Beek and Tatiana Maslany are the latest additions to the cast, which has already been lauded as having the largest number of transgender actors in television history to have series regular roles

The drama will look at the juxtaposition of several segments of life and society in 1980s New York: the rise of the luxury Trump-era universe, the downtown social and literary scene and the ball culture world.

Peters and Mara are set to play Stan and Patty, a couple who gets sucked into the glamor and intrigue of '80s New York City. Van Der Beek plays Peters's financial kingpin boss Matt, while Maslany will play a modern dance teacher who takes a special interest in the talent of Damon (the previously announced Ryan Jamaal Swain).

Pose begins shooting in November in New York City.