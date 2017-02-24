Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone are each up for Oscars this year for La La Land (which is also nominated for 12 other awards, tying the record for most nominations for a single movie).

A huge part of the success of the movie is the chemistry between the two actors. They've developed that chemistry over their three collaborations -- Crazy, Stupid, Love, Gangster Squad and La La Land.

They're just friends in real life (Gosling and Eva Mendes have been together for years and have two children), but if they were a couple, they'd be great together. Just look at them. If you don't want to be in a relationship like the imaginary, idealized relationship between Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, your fantasy life is abnormal.

Here are 13 times they defined #RelationshipGoals.

1. When they Dirty Danced in Crazy, Stupid, Love.

Their first collaboration, Crazy, Stupid, Love, contains one of the sexiest scenes in any movie, and there's no nudity and nothing dirty. They don't even have sex at the end of it. It's just pure romantic chemistry between the two. She's nervous on the outside, he's nervous on the inside. They crack some jokes, he tells her his move to get any woman into bed, and then oh. my. goodness. It makes you want to get in shape so you can hold someone up like that.

via GIPHY

via GIPHY

via GIPHY

Oh yeah, that's hot.

via GIPHY

2. When he was so lucky to be with her, even though he was the one who looked like he'd been Photoshopped.



3. When they were all domestic and stuff.

Gangster Squad wasn't the most memorable movie, but they were adorable in it.

via GIPHY

And then they conquered the world with La La Land, a two-hour advertisement for Star Power. It contained so many lovable moments, such as:

4. When they angry tap-danced at each other.

via GIPHY

If only all our fights were choreographed.

5. When they finally fell for each other.

via GIPHY



6. When they were the only people in a crowded room.

via GIPHY

7. When he surprised her.

via GIPHY

8. When their love defied the laws of physics.

via GIPHY

9. And when they couldn't be together, but still loved each other.

via GIPHY

They were goals outside of the movie, too.

10. Like when they were so beautiful Old Hollywood together.

11. And when they got stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The family that gets stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame together stays together (this is admittedly not an realistic goal for most of us, but remember, this is fantasy).

11. When they made red carpets a cuter place.

12. When they knew how to celebrate a victory.

Clink!

13. When they found time for a private moment in the midst of an awards show.

Ryan Gosling and Emma Gosling, the best fictitious white couple in all of Hollywood!

This girl is all of us (shout out to Pixies).

The 89th Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, airs Sunday, Feb. 26 at 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT on ABC.