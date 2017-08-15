Now Playing Quantico's Priyanka Chopra Reveals the 3 Words it Took Her 3 Days to Learn

Harry is not only alive and well on Quantico, but he's coming back into the fold in a big way next season.

Russell Tovey has finalized his deal to be a series regular for the third season, according to Deadline. His character Harry Doyle narrowly escaped death towards the end of Season 2 of the spy drama when Sebastian (David Lim) let him run away after holding him at gun point.

Tovey was added to the cast last season by then-showrunner Josh Safran, who always planned to have the actor back if the show was picked up for Season 3. Safran has now transitioned out of the executive producer role for Quantico, but his replacement Michael Seitzman seems on board with upping Tovey's presence on the show.

The actor joins Priyanka Chopra, Jake McLaughlin, Johanna Braddy and Blair Underwood as toppers for the next installment, which will premiere on ABC at midseason.

Tovey is currently wrapping up a critically-acclaimed turn as Joe Pitt in the National Theater's production of Angels in America in London.