RuPaul's Drag Race is movin' on up. After eight seasons on Logo, the Emmy-winning reality show will move to VH1 this month.

Drag Race's ninth season will premiere Friday, March 24 at 8/7c on its new network, VH1 announced Wednesday. However, Ru and her girls won't be gone from Logo completely. Encore presentations of Season 9 episodes will be shown on Logo after their initial broadcasts on VH1.

"Coming off RuPaul's Emmy win and a ratings record-breaking season of All Stars, the fandom around RuPaul's Drag Race has only continued to swell as we head into season nine,"said Logo's SVP of original programming and development, Pamela Post. "Broadcasting the show on VH1 will allow more fans to experience the energy, heart, and talent these fierce queens bring to the stage every week."

Ahead of the Season 9 debut - which features Lady Gaga and "one of the most jaw-dropping moments" in Drag Race herstory - Logo will air a five-day marathon of the first eight seasons. Beginning Sunday, March 19 at 8/7c, Race to the Nines will also include exclusive footage and interviews with Drag Race judges and alums, including Bog the Drag Queen, Michelle Visage and Ginger Minj.

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 9 premieres Friday, March 24 at 8/7c on VH1.