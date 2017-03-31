Mama Ru always has a trick up her sleeve and the Season 9 premiere of RuPaul's Drag Race was no exception. At the end of the hour, which featured Nina Bo'nina Brown winning the Miss Charisma, Uniqueness, Nerve and Talent Pagaent, RuPaul revealed that a 14th queen was joining the competition. Fortunately, Friday's episode wasted no time before revealing the identity of the mysterious queen. So who returned to Drag Race for a second shot at that crown?

[Warning: If you want to learn what happened on the most recent episode of Drag Race, shantay you stay. But if you don't want to be spoiled, sashay away!]

The 14th queen was -- as many fans predicted -- Cynthia Lee Fontaine!

Cynthia, who is best known for talking about her "cucu," was sent home on the third episode of Season 8 after losing a lip sync of Faith Evans' "Mesmerized" to Robbie Turner. Despite her short tenure on the Drag Race stage, Cynthia became a fan favorite and was crowned Miss Congeniality of the season.

After Cynthia's elimination, she revealed that she was suffering from Stage One liver cancer during her time on the series. Now with a clean bill of health Cynthia is back and ready to give the competition her all. "I'm in remission and I feel healthier than ever," Cynthia said after her return. "I'm not going to take the opportunity that RuPaul has given me for granted. This cucu is ready!"

And boy is she! Cynthia absolutely slayed the cheerleading-themed challenge and white party-inspired runway, ensuring her safety for at least another week.

Welcome back, Cynthia Lee Fontaine! Shantay, you stay!

RuPaul's Drag Race airs Fridays at 8/7c on VH1.