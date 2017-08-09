Now Playing RuPaul's Drag Race Contestants on the Role of Drag Under the Trump Administration

Ever find yourself wishing you could watch a biopic of RuPaul's rise from club kid to drag queen to Hollywood icon? You might be in luck!

Hulu has signed on to develop a half-hour dramedy based on the events of RuPaul's rise to fame, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The new series will be called Queen and take place in 1980s New York.

Presumably, the show will pick up during the years RuPaul was struggling to make it in NYC and working the underground club scene. It seems unlikely that the show will progress to the '90s and early 2000s when he became a gay icon and household name.

Gary Lennon of Power plans to write and executive produce, but the real game-changer is JJ Abrams' production company Bad Robot backing the project. With other titles like Westworld and Castle Rock on the slate at Bad Robot, Queen would certainly add some interesting diversity to the company's roster.