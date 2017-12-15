Come 2018, the wedding season is going to kick off with one serious set of vows: the recently-engaged Prince Harry of Wales and his fiancee, actress Meghan Markle, have picked a spring date to make their union official. Buckingham Palace confirmed that the couple will wed on Saturday, May 19. And yes, the ceremony will be (at least partially) televised.

It's too early to know exactly where this royal wedding will air, but if the last one is any indication, you'll have your pick of channels on which to view the festivities. In 2011, the marriage of Prince William and Kate Middleton was watched by 23 million Americans and broadcast on eleven different networks — and that was when both participants were English. With Markle hailing from the U.S., American broadcasters may be in even fiercer competition for a chance to air the event. In the meantime, we can all mark our calendars for the next royal celebration of love (which will also likely be the last until Kate and William's kiddos reach the age of maturity.)