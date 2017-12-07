Somebody warn Jackie because Mama Bev is coming back into town.

Following the news that Roseanne's forthcoming revival successfully recruited The Big Bang Theory star Johnny Galecki to reprise his role as the sullen hipster David, the show has now wrangled in two more important alums from the original series to guest star.

Per TV Line, both Estelle Parsons and Sandra Bernhard will briefly appear in the series, with Parsons expected to return as Roseanne (Roseanne Barr) and Jackie's (Laurie Metcalf) mother for two episodes, and Bernhard bringing back our favorite gum-smacking sass queen Nancy for just one of the new show's installments.

Parsons and Bernhard add to an already-stacked list of returnees from the original, including , John Goodman (as the somehow not-dead Dan), Sara Gilbert, Michael Fishman, Lecy Goranson and Sarah Chalke (yes, both Beckys!).

Roseanne revival table read, ABC via Getty Images Photo: ABC via Getty Images

Roseanne's revived 10th season is expected to debut in 2018 on ABC.