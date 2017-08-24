Now Playing Here Are Three Shows We're Excited to See This Fall

HBO has renewed the genre-crossing anthology series Room 104 for a second season, the cable network announced Thursday.

The anthology series, which hails from creators Jay and Mark Duplass, has a different cast, tone and era each episode and tells very different stories, ranging from comedy to drama to horror, with the connection being that they're all set in the same motel room. The series is currently in the midst of its 12-episode first season now.

"Jay and Mark Duplass are gifted storytellers who have brilliantly reinvented the anthology series for the modern era," HBO programming EVP Amy Gravitt said in a statement. "The format of Room 104 offers endless possibilities and opportunities for new talent to experiment, and I look forward to seeing where the series takes us."

"We can't remember the last time we had so much fun making something," say Jay and Mark Duplass. "We're excited to go even further down the rabbit hole with this show."

Room 104 airs Fridays at 11:30/10:30c on HBO.