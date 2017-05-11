Now Playing This Is Us: How Will William's Death Affect the Pearsons?

Apparently, not even watching Lin-Manuel Miranda's Alexander Hamilton -- major 1804 spoiler alert -- die via gunshot wound every night in Broadway's smash hit Hamilton prepared Jasmine Cephas Jones for February 21's "Memphis" episode of This Is Us.

Because the actress, who played Margarita "Peggy" Schuyler Van Rensselaer in Hamilton's original Broadway cast, just so happens to be William H. Hill actor Ron Cephas Jones' only child. And whatever we the fandom felt watching him die in happiness with his son Randall (Sterling K. Brown) finally by his side, would have been about a gazillion times tougher for Cephas Jones' IRL doting daughter.

As sly and and the family stone says " It's a family affair" All dressed in @ted_baker 💫 #Jonesin A post shared by Jasmine Cephas Jones (@jazzy_joness) on Mar 14, 2017 at 5:18pm PDT

"It's difficult to watch," Jones, 60, told the Los Angeles Times. "I think for her, it's just a little difficult for her, right now, to watch me in that scenario ... I have a very close relationship with my daughter. She just said, 'Dad, I just can't watch it right now. It's just very difficult for me to watch.'"

The actor, who also appeared on Luke Cage and will return to This Is Us in flashbacks, added that Jasmine -- who frequently shares her love for her father on Instagram -- will "come around whenever she's ready to do so."

Dad you at the GOLDEN GLOBES RIGHT NOW!!!! AND ITS YO BIRTHDAY!! #facetimingatthegoldenglobes #letsgetit @goldenglobes A post shared by Jasmine Cephas Jones (@jazzy_joness) on Jan 8, 2017 at 5:29pm PST

In the meantime, as This Is Us gears up for Season 2, Cephas Jones is just happy he doesn't have to deal with the looming promise of death.

"I would come in each week, read the script thinking, 'Is this the episode that he's going to die?'" Jones admitted. "I kind of carried that, and that was difficult. Emotionally difficult to feel that and know that people feel that feeling every day ... It was a difficult process."

This Is Us has already been renewed for Seasons 2 and 3. Season 2 will premiere this fall on NBC.