Roger Smith, husband of Ann-Margret, outside the Copa Bar; circa 1970; New York. (Photo by Art Zelin/Getty Images)

Roger Smith, the once leading man of 77 Sunset Strip has died at 84, according to The Hollywood Reporter. However, it's unclear whether his death has any relation to the illness which caused him to retire from acting.

During the first six seasons of ABC's 1950s-1960s detective series 77 Sunset Strip, Smith played Jeff Spencer, a former secret-agent turned private detective. Smith was forced to leave his acting career behind after he was diagnosed with myasthenia gravis, an neuromuscular disease which causes extreme weakness.

He moved on to managing the career of his wife, Ann-Margret, best known for her roles in Bye Bye Birdie and Viva Las Vegas.