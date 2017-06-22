Last year, Nickelodeon greenlit a Rocko's Modern Life movie, resurrecting the beloved '90s cartoon for another hour. Now, Entertainment Weekly revealed that the one-off special will be called Static Cling and will reunite the whole voice cast of the original series, which ran from 1993 to 1996.

The movie will follow Rocko the wallaby-man as he returns to O-Town from outer space, where's he's been trapped since 1996. He returns to a very different world than the one he left, and his friends Heffer and Filburt are addicted to new technology, social media and the endless meal choices offered by food trucks.

"Rocko wholeheartedly believes that his nostalgia for the past can save him from the tortures of the modern world," according to Nickelodeon's description, so this is going to be a very self-referential exercise in '90s nostalgia.

Rocko's Modern Life

The original primary voice cast of Carlos Alazraqui (Rocko), Tom Kenny (Heifer), Mr. Lawrence (Filburt), Charlie Adler (Mr. and Mrs. Bighead), who all also voiced many other characters, are all returning, as well as supporting players Linda Wallem, Jill Talley and Joe Murray. Steve Little and Cosmo Segurson have also joined the cast.

The movie will be written and executive-produced by Murray, the show's creator.

The Rocko's Modern Life revival will be one of a handful of classic NickToon revivals happening soon, with a Hey Arnold! movie happening this fall and an Invader Zim special happening at a time TBD, as well as a crossover movie that will unite them all.

Rocko's Modern Life: Static Cling will premiere in 2018.