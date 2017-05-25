Now Playing Here Are Three Shows We're Excited to See This Fall

The truth is out there! The History Channel's newest series is about to delve into the hidden world of UFOs. Blue Book is based on the true top secret United States Air Force-sponsored investigations into UFO-related phenomena in the 1950s and '60s.

The series will center around Dr. J. Allen Hynek, a U.S astronomer and ufologist -- yes you read that right, ufologist. Each episode will be based on files from true investigations, blending fact and fiction together.

Rober Zemeckis (Forrest Gump, Back to the Future) will spearhead the mysterious new series. "Rarely have I been associated with a project that is a perfect fusion of historical fact and extraordinary entertainment," says Zemeckis. "We are grateful for A+E Studios' and Historys support for what I know will be a fabulous series."

The first season will have 10 episodes, but as of yet there are no actors attached to the project and no premiere date.