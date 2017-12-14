After the conclusion of an investigation into allegations against her iZombie co-star Robert Knepper, Rose McIver is praising the courage of sexual assault victims worldwide.

Knepper was accused in November of sexual assault by costume designer Susan Bertram, who claimed that the actor forcibly grabbed her genitals on the set of the movie Gas, Food, Lodging. After Knepper denied the allegations, four more women came forward with similar stories, prompting an investigation by Warner Bros. TV, which produces iZombie, on which the actor has starred since 2015.

That investigation has since concluded, with Warner Bros. TV announcing Wednesday that Knepper will remain on iZombie after their inquiry found "no evidence of wrongdoing on the set of the show." In a statement obtained by Deadline, the network said, "We have taken and will continue to take appropriate measures to ensure the safety and well-being of all involved, which is our top priority." No comment was nade about the five previously mentioned allegations against Knepper, all of which occurred before he joined the CW drama.

Shortly thereafter, iZombie star Rose McIver tweeted out a link to Deadline's story about the CW's decision — but rather than making any direct mention of her co-star, McIver re-upped her support for the movement that has seen more and more victims sharing their stories of assault and harassment.

At this time I would like to acknowledge all the victims of sexual assault worldwide who have spoken out about their experiences. It takes a lot of courage and these are conversations that we need to have in order to change the way society moves forward. https://t.co/M2gbLvB415 — Rose McIver (@imrosemciver) December 14, 2017

Knepper has not commented on the allegations since his initial post on Instagram on November 8.

(Full disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS, one of the CW's parent companies.)