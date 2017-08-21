Rob Lowe may have given up on chasing real-life aliens and settled for the TV variety.

The versatile actor who recently added to his resumé with A&E's excellent The Lowe Files, in which he tracks paranormal and unexplained phenomena with his sons, posted an Instagram picture of himself in full alien makeup, with the caption, "I believe it is important to have a few surprises coming in the pipeline. Here's one. #WTF ??"

I believe it is important to have a few surprises coming in the pipeline. Here's one. #WTF ?? A post shared by Rob Lowe (@robloweofficial) on Aug 20, 2017 at 9:11pm PDT



Now, as my colleague Kaitlin Thomas will say, that's probably just a normal Monday around the Lowe household. But -- and this is purely speculation -- the makeup looks an awful lot like an alien in Fox's upcoming series The Orville, a sci-fi comedy starring Seth MacFarlane as the captain of a spaceship. And not just any alien, an alien that has a big role in the central relationship between MacFarlane's Ed Mercer and Adrianne Palicki's Kelly Grayson. Having seen the pilot, we can say that Lowe would make the perfect for that particular character.

For Lowe, the idea of a guest spot on The Orville seems like a no-brainer. He's worked with Fox before on The Grinder, and already helped MacFarlane out by voicing a few characters (including himself) on Family Guy.

Fox did not respond to requests for comment as of press time.

The Orville premieres Sunday, Sept. 10 on Fox.