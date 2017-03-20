Rob Lowe is getting his own docu-series on A&E.

The network announced Monday that they've given the green light to a series which will follow Lowe and his two sons, Matthew and John Owen, as they travel across the country "investigating unsolved legends and eerie old-age tales." The series will be called "The Lowe Files" and have a nine-episode first season.

"Since I was a kid I've loved unexplained legends, strange phenomena and the scary, supernatural stories told around campfires," said Lowe in a statement. "When I became a father I shared those tales with my two sons. Together we bonded over Bigfoot, UFO's, and every creepy and bizarre story we could find, passionately debating if they were real...or not. And we swore that someday the three of us would go on our own adventure to find out. That day has come."

Get the scoop on all of your favorite Spring shows

Each episode will focus on a different legend or mystery that the Lowe men will immerse themselves in. They'll provide the background on the legend and consult with top experts and scientists to conduct tests to determine the validity of the tale. Some of their missions include: exploring an alien base located 2,000 feet underwater off the coast of Malibu, CA; working with a renowned shaman at Preston Castle, an abandoned boys reformatory, in hopes of connecting with spirits; and training with a top-secret government operative in methods of Remote Viewing, a challenge to identify images from great distances.

"The Lowe Files" will premiere this summer.