The Rob Kardashian emotional roller coaster continues.

The reality star was reportedly rushed to the ER on Wednesday evening due to diabetes complications. His mother, Kris Jenner, and her boyfriend Corey Gamble were photographed entering the hospital. Kardashian's fiancee Blac Chyna was photographed on the premises separately.

According to TMZ, Kardashian's diabetes "flared up" after he began eating excessively to deal with the stress of the recent turbulence in his relationship with Chyna. Earlier this month, Kardashian announced on Instagram that Chyna had left him and taken their newborn child Dream along with her. The post initiated a social media war between the couple, with each throwing barbs about who was to blame for the alleged breakup. As of Christmas Day, the couple had rekindled their romance and spent the holiday together.

This is not the first time that Kardashian has found himself in the hospital due to his diabetes. He was hospitalized almost a year to the day for similar reasons. The reality star made big strides in 2016 to lose the weight he had gained in previous years to get the disease under control, citing Chyna and their new child as inspiration to get back into shape.

TMZ reports that Kardashian is doing okay, but remains in the hospital as doctors try to stabilize his health.

Update: Kardashian checked out of treatment and was photographed leaving West Hills Medical Center just north of Los Angeles at approximately 10 a.m. PT on Thursday morning, according to TMZ.