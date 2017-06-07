Danny Dias, who competed on Season 13 of MTV's adventure competition series Road Rules in 2004, has died. He was 33.

According to TMZ, Dias was found in his apartment in Brooklyn on Monday. Drugs are suspected to have played a part in his death. A friend, who last saw him Saturday, became concerned when he wasn't answering his phone and went to check on him and found him dead.

Dias, a native of Linden, New Jersey, competed on Road Rules: X-Treme, which took place in Argentina and Chile. After that, he competed on the Road Rules spin-off The Challenge, which at the time was called Real World/Road Rules Challenge, on the Gauntlet 2 season in 2005.

After his reality TV stint, he worked in finance, studied acting and co-founded an AIDS research charity called Generation Cure, according to his LinkedIn profile.