We now have a cause of death for Road Rules alum Danny Dias.

The 34-year-old was found dead in his Brooklyn apartment back in June with lacerations on his forearms. However, according to TMZ, those marks had nothing to do with the way he died. The Chief Medical Examiner in New York determined that he passed away from natural causes "brought on by years of chronic substance abuse." It wasn't an overdose; his body just couldn't handle it anymore.

Dias made his reality TV debut on Season 13 of Road Rules in 2004, which was titled Road Rules: X-Treme, and went on to appear in MTV's Real World/Road Rules Challenge: The Gauntlet 2 (now called The Challenge) in 2005.

"We are saddened by the news of Danny Dias' passing," an MTV spokesperson said in a statement at the time of his death. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time."

According to his LinkedIn profile, he worked in finance and co-founded an AIDS research charity called Generation Cure following his stint in reality TV.