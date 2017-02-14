Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

OK, we can agree that sleeping with your underage student is a pretty big secret that you wouldn't want anyone to discover... but is that the only thing Ms. Grundy (Sarah Habel) is hiding on Riverdale?

It turns out that Archie's (KJ Apa) music teacher/girlfriend has a few skeletons in her closet, and that's why she was so paranoid about letting Archie go to the police to report what they heard on the morning of the Fourth of July.

Betty (Lili Reinhart) uses her position as the school newspaper editor to investigate Ms. Grundy and finds out more than she bargained for.

"Questions that seemed answered get raised again," executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa teases. "The secret breaks out in a very big way, and the fallout from that has not even really begun yet." We can promise you that Betty is not going to like what she discovers -- and the consequences will have a lasting effect.

