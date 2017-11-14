Welcome to Mega Buzz, your go-to place for the latest and greatest spoilers on your favorite TV shows. We know you have questions, and we have answers! If you're craving scoop on something in particular, e-mail us your question at mega_scoop@tvguide.com or drop us a line at Twitter.com/TVGuide. You can also catch up on all the latest Mega Buzz right here!

Archie (KJ Apa) might have put being a vigilante aside on Riverdale, but he's still cooking up schemes that are coming out half-baked.

In this week's episode, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) finds himself stuck between the Serpents and the Ghoulies in a war for the South Side and a street race as the only way to keep the peace. The stakes are extremely high, so naturally Jughead asks his BFF Archie to ride shotgun.

The problem is, Archie has his own plan about how this street race should go down — and it's one that Jughead would never approve of. Even if Archie gets the results that he wants, in the end, it might cost him one of the most important friendships in his life.

