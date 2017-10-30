Welcome to Mega Buzz, your go-to place for the latest and greatest spoilers on your favorite TV shows. We know you have questions, and we have answers! If you're craving scoop on something in particular, e-mail us your question at mega_scoop@tvguide.com or drop us a line at Twitter.com/TVGuide. You can also catch up on all the latest Mega Buzz right here!

As that video to the Black Hood made perfectly clear, Archie (KJ Apa) is taking matters into his own hands on Riverdale. And unsurprisingly, this stand is going to have some serious consequences for Archie moving forward.

"In Episode 4, the first chunk of the episode is that everyone has seen this [video]. Everyone has an opinion on it. It really brings the heat down on Archie," showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa tells TV Guide.

While making a video calling out a serial killer with a grudge seems like one of Archie's most boneheaded moves, Aguirre-Sacasa teases that Archie is actually a step ahead of the curve — or so he thinks. "What we'll discover is that this is part of a bigger plan that Archie has to trap the Black Hood," he says.

Now the question is, can Archie actually come up with a plan that could take down a serial killer? He isn't exactly known for his brains...

