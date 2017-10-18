[Warning: The following contains spoilers for Wednesday's Riverdale. Read at your own risk]

There is officially a killer in Riverdale. After targeting Fred Andrews (Luke Perry), Ms. Grundy (Sarah Habel) and now Moose (Cody Kearsley) and Jingle Jangle User Girl, we have to wonder who could potentially be next on the killer's list?

It's tricky because we don't really understand what connects the killer's victims so far. While Fred and Grundy have Archie (KJ Apa) as an obvious connection, would the killer really go after Moose if he wanted to get to our ginger-haired hero? There are people a lot closer to Archie who could get the job done.

Thus, we have to look at who could be killed and make an impact, but wouldn't completely alter the chemistry of the show. This is who we're worried about living through the rest of Riverdale Season 2.

Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart, Riverdale

1. A Serpent

It actually doesn't really matter which one, but if the killer wants to send a message, taking out a member of Riverdale's most powerful gang would certainly do it. It would also complicate things for Jughead (Cole Sprouse), who has become the defacto leader of the group since his dad FP (Skeet Ulrich) is locked up. A Serpent murder would undoubtedly cause Jughead to make some decisions that cross some very dark moral lines to get justice and would stir up some excellent emotional drama for our central weirdo.

2. Vegas

Don't shoot the messenger, okay? We're just saying that if the killer does have a personal vendetta against Archie, taking out his beloved pet would definitely confirm that theory. Plus, having dogs on the show is expensive and timely when it comes to filming so it would make things easier from a logistical perspective. Still, we'd definitely be okay with being wrong about this one.

3. The Mayor

Let's face it, Mayor McCoy (Robin Givens) hasn't been working on the up and up since the series began. We don't truly know what her motivations are, but we know that her dealings must have given her a few enemies. If the killer went after Fred over a construction contract or something, Mayor McCoy could also be on the list because she's been pulling strings behind the scenes. Plus, she's a parent so there'd be extra dramatic consequences for Josie (Ashleigh Murray) and the rest of the Riverdale High students, since we're pretty sure Riverdale wouldn't kill off one of their core parents...

4. Hermione

...but if they did, we think it would be Hermione (Marisol Nichols). This hot mama has gotten herself into some hot water since Hiram (Mark Consuelos) returned to town. She now knows that her husband was willing to throw her under the bus to get Veronica (Camila Mendes) to fall in line -- what else is he capable of? If he's the one manipulating these murders, then Hermione won't be safe at all. Killing off a core parent would also show that Riverdale isn't afraid to raise the stakes and take some real dangerous risks.

5. Cheryl

The chances of this show killing off one of their series regular teens is so low, but if they were willing to go down that road, Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) might be the perfect choice. Let's face it, that girl is a little off her rocker -- hanging out on frozen lakes, burning down houses, ominously kissing coma patients. There's already theories that Cheryl is a witch. What if she gets killed on Riverdale so that she can be reborn as part of Sabrina's coven on the companion series? There are things that have happened on this show that have made far less sense (Jingle Jangle).

