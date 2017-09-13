Things are getting dark on Riverdale.

In all of the season previews leading up to the Season 2 premiere, it's been Archie (KJ Apa) hunting down the masked man that shot his father Fred (Luke Perry). In a new clip, Archie is the one being held at gunpoint as Jughead (Cole Sprouse) ominously muses, "What if robbery wasn't the motive?" That implies that someone is out for the Andrews personally, and that's a chilling notion to say the least.

Meanwhile, Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) is skulking around the hospital, tending to her severely burned mother. Veronica (Camila Mendes) is also taking a trip down the aisle, but it looks like she's playing bridesmaid instead of bride. Does that mean that Hiram (Mark Consuelos) and Hermione (Marisol Nichols) are renewing their vows? There's less than a month left until we find out!

Riverdale Season 2 premieres Wednesday, Oct. 11 at 8/7c on The CW.

(Full disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS, one of The CW's parent companies)