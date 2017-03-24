Season 1 of the CW's Archie comics reimagining Riverdale is a teenage murder mystery. It's sort of like Twin Peaks! But one of the big differences between Riverdale and Twin Peaks is that the latter has a supernatural element to it.

According to showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Riverdale may get even Twin Peaks-ier in Season 2 by introducing... Zombies?!

In 2013, Aguirre-Sacasa wrote an Archie comics spin-off called Afterlife with Archie, where Sabrina the Teenage Witch brought Jughead's dog back from the dead, but the dog was a zombie that bit Jughead, who started a zombie outbreak that overtook Riverdale. It was pretty crazy.

Aguirre-Sacasa told EW that he's interested in bringing that story to the show -- "There's a chance that happens," he said -- and has been dropping hints throughout Season 1. For example, there was Cheryl Blossom's (Madelaine Petsch) vision of her brother Jason (Trevor Stines) as an undead being, and a winking reference to the "dark pagan gods" that brought about the zombie apocalypse in Afterlife.

Madelaine Petsch, <em>Riverdale</em>Madelaine Petsch, Riverdale

This would mean introducing Sabrina the Teenage Witch, who lives across the river from Riverdale in Greendale, to the show, which is also something Aguirre-Sacasa, who also writes Sabrina comics, is figuring out how to do. It sounds like Sabrina will make her first appearance in the season finale, since Aguirre-Sacasa said the finale will introduce "a character from the Archie mythology that has a darker origin and backstory." Aguirre-Sacasa has clearly thought a lot about the rules of introducing magic to the show. Also, KJ Apa, who plays Archie, said Sabrina was going to show up in the finale. So that's a pretty big hint.

Even if the show doesn't go full on Walking Dead, Riverdale Season 2 will introduce some kind of fantasy or horror element that wasn't present in Season 1.

"There definitely will be a big genre element to Season 2," Aguirre-Sacasa told EW. "It won't suddenly just be a coming-of-age drama. There will definitely be a very strong, bold genre statement."

Sounds like things are going to get RiverSalem when the Scooby Gang meets the coven across the river.

Riverdale airs Thursdays at 9/8c on The CW.

(Full disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS, one of the The CW's parent companies.)