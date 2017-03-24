Season 1 of the CW's Archie comics reimagining Riverdale is a teenage murder mystery. It's sort of like Twin Peaks! But one of the big differences between Riverdale and Twin Peaks is that the latter has a supernatural element to it.

According to showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Riverdale may get even Twin Peaks-ier in Season 2 by introducing... Zombies?!

In 2013, Aguirre-Sacasa wrote an Archie comics spin-off called Afterlife with Archie, where Sabrina the Teenage Witch brought Jughead's dog back from the dead, but the dog was a zombie that bit Jughead, who started a zombie outbreak that overtook Riverdale. It was pretty crazy.

Aguirre-Sacasa told EW that he's interested in bringing that story to the show -- "There's a chance that happens," he said -- and has been dropping hints throughout Season 1. For example, there was Cheryl Blossom's (Madelaine Petsch) vision of her brother Jason (Trevor Stines) as an undead being, and a winking reference to the "dark pagan gods" that brought about the zombie apocalypse in Afterlife.

This would mean introducing Sabrina the Teenage Witch, who lives across the river from Riverdale in Greendale, to the show, which is also something Aguirre-Sacasa, who also writes Sabrina comics, is figuring out how to do. It sounds like Sabrina will make her first appearance in the season finale, since Aguirre-Sacasa said the finale will introduce "a character from the Archie mythology that has a darker origin and backstory." Aguirre-Sacasa has clearly thought a lot about the rules of introducing magic to the show. Also, KJ Apa, who plays Archie, said Sabrina was going to show up in the finale. So that's a pretty big hint.

Even if the show doesn't go full on Walking Dead, Riverdale Season 2 will introduce some kind of fantasy or horror element that wasn't present in Season 1.

"There definitely will be a big genre element to Season 2," Aguirre-Sacasa told EW. "It won't suddenly just be a coming-of-age drama. There will definitely be a very strong, bold genre statement."

Sounds like things are going to get RiverSalem when the Scooby Gang meets the coven across the river.

