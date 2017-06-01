Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

You can expect to see a lot more of Riverdale's hottest dad when the CW drama returns. Skeet Ulrich, who plays FP Jones, has been promoted to a series regular for Season 2, Deadline reports.

Ulrich already played a prominent role in Riverdale's first season, appearing in seven of the 13 episodes. But for many fans -- ourselves included -- that just wasn't enough. Fortunately, Riverdale's executive producer Sarah Schecter felt the same way.

"We so loved having Skeet on Riverdale last year, that we couldn't imagine Riverdale without him," Schecter told Deadline. "He's a stellar actor and we feel we have just scratched the surface of who FP is. We are excited to have Skeet continue on this journey and we can't wait for the audience to see what he is up to this year."

Casey Cott, who plays Kevin Keller, has also been promoted ahead of Riverdale's second season. The dark take on Archie Comics will also introduce Mark Consuelos as Veronica's (Camila Mendes) father Hiram Lodge.

But really, all we care about is more Ulrich. Because when the show's daddy wars start up again, we know who the real winner is going to be.

Riverdale will return this fall on the CW, when it will move to its new night, Wednesdays.

