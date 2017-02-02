Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

The CW's dark new series Riverdale already has fans buzzing about its fresh take on the classic Archie comic book characters.

The new series picks up on the day before sophomore year begins for Archie (KJ Apa) and his friends at Riverdale High. However, the all-American teens aren't thinking about homecoming dances and football try-outs as much as you'd think -- because they're all still reeling from the murder of fellow high-schooler Jason Blossom earlier in the summer.

Riverdale premiere: The murder and love triangles are just the beginning

What exactly happened during those fateful summer months that led to the Riverdale series kick-off? Fans can find out with an Archie comics one-shot which fleshes out the events leading to Jason's murder, taking place before Riverdale picks up. And TVGuide.com can exclusively reveal that the one-shot will be available to readers on March 1.

The comic is being written by Archie chief creative officer and Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguire-Sacasa and the show's writing staff. We already revealed your exclusive first look at all 10 covers for the one-shot back in October, but now we also have a peek inside the book and at the new lives of Archie, Betty (Lili Reinhart), Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and Veronica (Camila Mendes).

Check them out below:

Riverdale airs Thursdays at 9/8c on the CW.

