Whoever is in charge of the casting for The CW's Riverdale is doing excellent work. Molly Ringwald has joined the cast of the network's upcoming drama in a recurring capacity, according to TV Line.

The series, which comes from mega-producer Greg Berlanti (The CW's Arrowverse), is a dark and subversive take on the famous Archie comics that places the iconic characters in the middle of a murder mystery. Ringwald, who rose to fame in the '80s in John Hughes' classic films Sixteen Candles, The Breakfast Club and Pretty in Pink, will play Mary Andrews, the mother of the famously redheaded Archie (K.J. Apa). She returns to the small town of Riverdale two years after leaving to follow her dreams.

Molly Ringwald

Although the young actors taking on the roles of Archie, Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Veronica (newcomer Camila Mendes) are relative unknowns, the adults will be instantly familiar to those who grew up in the '80s and '90s, which is actually a sneaky and brilliant way to potentially draw in older viewers. In addition to Ringwald, the series also stars Beverly Hills, 90210's Luke Perry as Archie's father, and Twin Peaks' Madchen Amick appears as Betty's mother.

Ringwald is slated to appear in two episodes, beginning with the first season's 10th episode. Younger viewers will likely remember her work on The Secret Life of the American Teenager, which aired for five seasons on then-ABC Family.

Riverdale premieres Thursday, Jan. 26 at 9/8c on The CW.