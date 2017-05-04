Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Have we been looking at the wrong Andrews this whole time?

Archie Andrews (KJ Apa) is a viable suspect behind Riverdale's central "Who killed Jason Blossom?" mystery, but what if it's actually Archie's mom, Mary Andrews (Molly Ringwald), who offed the poor kid?

OK, hear us out. Mary just returned to town after two whole years away, which is automatically suspicious. A whole new character = a whole host of unknown secrets. Molly is also very keen to take her son -- again, someone she hasn't seen in two years -- back to Chicago. Sure, she could just be desperate to make up that mother-son time, but what if there's a more nefarious reason underneath?

Plus, you don't cast an '80s icon to come in at the tail end of the season for nothing.

Riverdale airs Thursdays at 9/8c on The CW.

(Full disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS, one of The CW's parent companies.)