The biggest truth bomb dropped on Riverdale so far is that Polly Cooper (Tiera Skovbye) is pregnant with Jason Blossom's baby.

In Thursday's episode, Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) will find out about Polly's condition and it's going to rock her world. First off, it's going to be another major secret that her twin brother -- the person she thought she was closer to than anyone in the world -- was keeping from her. It's going to change how she sees him once again and that's going to be a tough thing for Cheryl to deal with.

However, Polly's baby is the last piece of Jason that Cheryl has left, so ultimately she has to soften when it comes to the Coopers now, right?

